Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos Of Psalm West's Second Birthday Party!

Still can’t believe Psalm West just turned 2 years old?

The little tot technically reached the milestone on May 9, but momma Kim Kardashian has now shared new photos from the party.

On Thursday, Kim took to social media to showcase some more behind-the-scenes snapshots of the Taurus’ construction site-themed bash. The toddler rocked an orange reflective vest while he enjoyed a piñata game and bouncy house with some family and friends.

Ch-ch-check out the fun pictures (below):

It’s still unclear if Kanye West showed up to the bash. While the pair are in the midst of a divorce, it is hard to imagine the rapper would want to miss his youngest son’s day. According to Life & Style, it appears Psalm had luckily been surrounded by his siblings and cousins, including True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

Fans of the Kardashians will know, Kimmy Kakes previously shared a sweet snap of her boy on Instagram wearing a green plaid shirt in honor of his birthday on the day of, captioning the touching tribute:

“My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”

AWWW! Take a look at some more pictures from the kiddo’s shindig (below):

Are kids’ parties elaborate these days or what???

