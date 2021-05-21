Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint West Had COVID Last Year! OMG!

As it turns out, the coronavirus pandemic hit the KarJenner family harder than we ever knew!

In a new teaser clip promoting next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shockingly reveals that her 5-year-old son Saint West tested positive for COVID at some point during 2020!

Related: Saint West Is Definitely His Daddy’s #1 Fan! Awww!

The admission came as part of a TV teaser shown during Thursday night’s ep of the E! show. In the clip, the 40-year-old reality star and mother to four — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — can be seen with papers spread out in front of her while talking on the phone about her two oldest chidren, saying:

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID. And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”

In a confessional, she puts into words a sentiment that every mother of a sick child must be thinking:

“I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

OMG!

It’s not clear exactly when Saint tested positive for the virus, nor when North was feeling under the weather at that point. Regardless, it must be a terrible feeling to see your child suffer from something like this — what with the virus’ effects being so relatively unknown and uncertain, and with so many severe, tragic cases across the world all year long.

Of course, it would seem that Saint is happy and healthy again now here in 2021, so hopefully COVID’s intrusion on his life at the time was minimal and not at all harmful. Still doesn’t mean it’s not SUPER scary to go through, and now relive after the fact, though!

Kim previously revealed in October how husband Kanye West had contracted coronavirus at the very beginning of the pandemic, describing it as “really a scary time.” So to hear one, possibly more kids, also did must have been terrifying for the entire brood.

Related: Kim Shares New Photos Of Psalm West Celebrating His Birthday!

And as reality TV fans will no doubt recall, early on in 2020 Khloé Kardashian was infamously struck down for a time by COVID-19, too. The Revenge Body star ended up having to spend 16 days in isolation away from daughter True Thompson because of it, with her journey back to health being documented last season on KUWTK. (Remember the 36-year-old reality star’s imaginary friend Quarantina?!)

You can see the preview clip where Kim first reveals Saint’s diagnosis HERE. We’ll see if the show’s producers share longer teasers online in the coming days ahead of next Thursday’s new episode. Either way, it’ll be interesting to watch on the show how Saint’s serious sickness situation plays out.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Scary, scary stuff… Never a good feeling when it happens to a child! Looking back and hoping for the best for Saint!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]