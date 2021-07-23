See The Jonas Brothers Motorbike Collision That Put Nick In The Hospital

Nick Jonas bounced back pretty quickly after crashing during a BMX challenge for NBC’s Olympics special — and his speedy recovery is all the more impressive now that we’ve seen just how intense the wipeout was!

As we reported, the Jonas Brothers member had to be hospitalized for a fractured rib back in May after crashing his bike while filming the special Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers, which saw Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas trying their hands at various Olympic spots.

Although they were being mentored by Olympic athletes like Sydney McLaughlin, Sanya Richards-Ross, Laurie Hernandez, and BMX rider Alise Willoughby, Nick managed to fall multiple times — the second of which left him seriously injured. When the special aired on Wednesday, fans were able to witness the scary moment and the aftermath — and proceeded to shower the star with well wishes on social media.

The crash came as the trio raced BMX bikes on a dirt track. Nick lost control of his bike early in the race and ended up taking out both of his brothers in the process. The Jealous singer hit his ribs and backside super hard on the dirt track, and was in so much pain that the race was called and medics rushed to his side.

In clear pain and kneeling on the ground, Nick said:

“F**ked up my back.”

When his brothers asked if he was alright, the singer responded:

“Yeah, I think my rib is f**ked up too.”

Very ouch.

Later, Nick was loaded onto a gurney and into an ambulance. In a sweet JoBro moment, his brothers could be heard saying:

“Don’t stress. We got you… We’ll be right behind you, OK?”

Awww.

Nick reflected on the accident at the end of the special, saying:

“I think the tape kind of speaks for itself. I always give 110 percent, and sometimes that gets you the gold. In this case, it got me a fractured rib, bruised tailbone, and a hospital dinner. But I’m recovering.”

He explained to ET shortly after filming the segment that something got “caught” in the bike, sharing:

“Something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled. But again, I feel good, surprisingly, all things considered. I was back in my ‘Voice’ chair right away, kind of said, ‘Listen, I’m not going to let this slow me down.'”

He sure didn’t!

During the next live show of The Voice just a few days later, the former Disney star revealed he “cracked a rib” from the accident, telling Carson Daly:

“I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake [Shelton], please don’t make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts.”

We’re glad he’s okay! Take a look at the footage (below) to see the nasty spill.

???? A gif of Nick Jonas falling from his bike and getting a broken rib during the third round of #OlympicDreams. Source: giphy https://t.co/KsjFHro7U6 pic.twitter.com/JoDFM9l1ar — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) July 22, 2021

