Oh, No! Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Getting Injured On Set!

Yikes!

Nick Jonas was injured on the set of a mystery project late Saturday night! According to TMZ, the accident was serious enough to send the Jonas Brother to a nearby hospital in an ambulance!

Worried fans should rest assured since the actor is reportedly home recovering as of Sunday night. It was also confirmed that the 28-year-old will still appear on Monday’s episode of The Voice as previously scheduled.

It’s unclear whether or not it will be obvious to viewers what happened on the super secret set as sources did not divulge further information on Nick’s injuries or what was being filmed at the time of the accident.

Scary! We’re glad to know the performer is doing okay now!

[Image via Nick Jonas/Instagram]