Nickelodeon Star Lindsay Felton Is Battling Breast Cancer

Lindsay Felton, a beloved Nickelodeon star from the early 2000s has announced she’s battling breast cancer. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old, whom you may remember from the show Caitlin’s Way, took to her Instagram with the difficult news, writing:

“So- January has been a bitch. In addition to the whole world being up in flames, I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. I have been in limbo without a real diagnosis until today and just wanna put it all out there. I have invasive ductal carcinoma, the most common form of breast cancer. The stage is not yet determined, but it’s aggressive. I will get my treatment plan on the first of February, including but probably not limited to surgery.”

She went on to explain that she’s “trying to stay positive” and she’s “surrounded” by a very great support team, which is wonderful news. But it’s still a harrowing journey ahead for her. See the post (below):

Since then, the Grind star opened up a GoFundMe to cover her medical expenses, and on Thursday she gave an update about how things are going. In the video posted to her social media, she said she was receiving surgery:

“This has been a really weird time, ever since I was diagnosed I’ve been floating in this fantasy world where it wasn’t really real but now it’s becoming real. Tomorrow is the surgery, the beginning of the treatment and I wanted to explain a little bit about what’s been going on,” she continued. I’m having a Lumpectomy, I’m not having a mastectomy, I’m really lucky because I caught it early enough.”

Along with her lumpectomy, which is only going to remove the cancerous part of her breast, she’s getting a boob lift and reduction — which is something she says she’s wanted for years due to back pain. May as well get it all fixed at once, right?

She went on to explain:

“It’s going to be a major surgery, it will take five plus hours. I’m not working for a month to six weeks. I’m going to be really isolated for a while, which will be really hard emotionally and physically.”

On top of this, the Anna’s Dream actress will be having six weeks of radiation after the procedure is done. At the end of her emotional video, she thanked those who have supported her through GoFundMe:

“A video explanation of things to come- and a HUGE thank you to those who donated to my GoFundMe and the friends and family who have been so emotionally supportive on the journey so far. If you feel capable donating or comfortable sharing my fundraiser, there’s a link in my bio.”

As of this writing, the Scream Queens alum is likely out of her operation. She shared a selfie to her Stories right before it started, and seemed to be in good spirits.

We’re sending Lindsay all of our love and healing vibes! If you’d like to donate to her campaign, you can click HERE.

