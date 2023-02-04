Nicole Scherzinger Had The Best Response To False Reports Claiming She & Thom Evans Broke Up!

Nicole Scherzinger is setting the record straight about her relationship status with Thom Evans!

In case you didn’t know, reports emerged on Friday that the former Pussycat Dolls member and rugby hunk ended their romance after three years of dating. According to The Sun, a source claimed that Thom appeared “distraught” and was pouring out his heart to friends at a West London restaurant on Thursday, saying he moved in with a friend while Nicole was staying back in Los Angeles after they broke up:

“Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles. They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see. If anything, a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it, to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here if things are over for good.”

But hold on! Before anyone starts sliding into Nicole’s DMs, you should know the rumors aren’t true! Sorry to break it to you! The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to make it clear her relationship with Thom is still going strong, writing along with a screenshot of the report:

“Wow this is news to us.”

She then added alongside a crying laughing emoji:

“What a joke. See you for Valentine’s Day babe @te11.”

Well, we definitely know who Nicole’s valentine will be! Lolz! See her epic response (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

[Image via Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram, Thom Evans/Instagram]