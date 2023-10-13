Family Feud! Noah Cyrus Calls Out 'Disrespect' In Resurfaced Miley Interview!

The Cyrus family drama continues.

A video of an interview with Miley Cyrus on The Joe Rogan Experience from back in September 2020 has resurfaced on TikTok this week — and some of her comments have younger sister Noah Cyrus’ blood boiling right now! In the conversation, Joe Rogan asks the Wrecking Ball singer about her sibling’s experience growing up in her shadow — and if that has made her hesitant about having a career in Hollywood. Miley responded:

“You either go one way or the other.”

Noting that Noah “wants” to be in the spotlight, she added:

“She’s got a record out that I love called The End of Everything … and it’s the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to. She’s 20 years old. She’s emo. She’s, like, an emo kid.”

When asked if Noah felt that way because was “on the road” with Miley a lot growing up, the Hannah Montana alum agreed, explaining:

“That’s what it is. She has a song where she says, ‘My sister’s like sunshine / It’ll follow her wherever she goes / But I’m more like a rain cloud.’ You know, it’s like, she’s really got this idea of me.”

The controversial podcast host said her younger sister should “go to the doctor,” resulting in Miley opening up:

“She is. We’re all at the doctor a lot. She’s dealing with it. But she’s only 20, so I worry about her.”

As the interview resurfaced online, fans soon noticed that Noah reacted nearly three years later to the comments by her sister. And she didn’t seem to be happy about what was said about her! Screenshots circulating on social media revealed she fired back:

“The disrespect in this video…”

Oof. See (below):

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister. “The disrespect in this video…” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Is she calling Miley disrespectful? Or Joe? Given the feud in the family following Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ divorce, many believe the comment was directed at the Flowers artist! One person pointed out on X (Twitter):

“She had three years to say something. She’s only saying this ’cause the family is divided between her mom and her dad.”

Another said:

“I’m confused… does she mean Joe was disrespectful or Miley or both? I feel like Miley was just being light/funny but also defending her like what.”

It’s unknown who Noah was referring to in her comment. But considering the tension between the family members lately, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was directed at Miley! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, PowerfulJRE/YouTube]