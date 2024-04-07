Noah Cyrus Likes Thirst Trap Of Miley’s Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth As Family Drama Continues!

The Cyrus family drama continues!

On Friday, Liam Hemsworth posted a hunky mirror selfie on Instagram showing off his MASSIVE biceps. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hawt!

But something that’s been catching fans’ attention even more than his vascular arms is who liked the post… Noah Cyrus! Uh oh!

As fans know, Liam used to be married to Noah’s older sister Miley. The two were together on and off for a loooong time before they finally tied the knot in 2018. But by August 2019, the two broke up again and Liam officially filed for divorce. And if you’ve heard Flowers, it doesn’t seem like things ended smoothly between them… So why would Noah throw her support behind him?

As we’ve been following, the 24-year-old and her momma Tish aren’t exactly on the best of terms. There’s been some pretty persistent rumors that Tish stole her now husband Dominic Purcell from the Stay Together singer, but family sources have denied it. However, all the tension has apparently caused some friction between Noah and Miley, who stands by their momma.

So was this Noah’s way of hitting Miley where it hurts, or is it just a friendly former sister-in-law innocently liking a post? You be the judge in the comments down below!

