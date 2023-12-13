Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is 'Raging' After Pics Of Bianca Censori With Her Kids!

Is Kim Kardashian upset over Bianca Censori’s relationship with her children? Fans think so!

This week, the 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer was seen with three of the reality star’s kids — North, Saint, and Chicago — heading into Kanye West’s launch party for his upcoming album Vultures. Psalm seemingly didn’t join the group for their father’s big night. But the other three little ones? Bianca appeared to show off her close bond with them during the event! In pictures taken on Tuesday from the bash, Bianca was seen carrying Chicago on her hip at one point. She also was spotted laughing and joking around with North and Saint.

Related: Kanye & Bianca Had A ‘Huge Fight’ When She Returned From Australia!

It would normally be great for a mother to see a stepmom having a great relationship with her kids. But some people feel that is not the case for Kim! Instead, they believe that the 43-year-old SKIMS founder is “mad” and “raging” over the photos of Bianca acting “more motherly” by holding and sweetly interacting with her kids! See some of the Reddit reactions (below):

“On a scale of 1 to mad, how mad is miss Kimmy right now??” “How is it that Bianca is always seen being more motherly to these kids in public than their own mother?” “Carrying them and holding their hand while enthusiastically talking with them.” “As wild as Bianca and Kanye are as a couple for some reason you can tell Bianca really loves the kids and cares about them.” “She seems really sweet and genuine with her affection towards them.”

Yikes!!!

If Kim is annoyed over Bianca’s interactions with her kids, she may have to get over it or get used to it! She seems to be staying in Kanye’s life… for now, at least. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree and feel Kim is upset over these pictures? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]