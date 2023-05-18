OnlyFans Model 'Ruined Mom’s Marriage' After Stepdad Was Exposed As Her ‘Number One Customer’ -- EEK!

One Australian content creator was in for a surprise after she discovered who her “number one customer” was.

The Newcastle resident, who goes by Taila Maddison on her social media pages, shared in a TikTok earlier this week captioned, “How my site ruined my mum’s marriage,” that a certain customer on her OnlyFans site who was “pretty much a follower since the beginning,” raised her suspicion after she noticed his “very specific username.” She explained:

“I never planned on telling this story on TikTok but here we are. So when I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer, bought every single thing I sent him, he was pretty much a follower since the beginning. We would talk every day, he made custom requests — very specific things — and he also had a very specific username on the website.”

She continued:

“Two months in, this person had spent around 2,000 Australian dollars on the site, and I had someone view my TikTok page with the exact same username and underneath that, it said, ‘From your contacts.’”

The content creator shared she then went “absolutely mental” trying to figure out who the user was, since she obviously knew them well enough to have as a phone contact. She explained that she “narrowed it down to six people,” and one of them happened to be her own stepdad… So, she took a shot in the dark:

“I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account, and I said, ‘I know who this is,’ and within two minutes, got a text from my step dad saying, ‘Hey Tai, can we talk?’”

EWWW oh GOD.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Tai revealed screenshots of her alleged messages with her stepfather, in which she firmly told him:

“I’m not speaking to you … call mum or I’m telling her right now.”

He responded, saying he would do so, but in a follow up video, shared that he tried to deny the whole situation:

“When I caught him, he denied it to all of his friends, and obviously, my mom got rid of him straight away. But yeah, if you want to talk about family trauma, my step dad watched me have sex with my partner for two months.”

What a creepy thing! Good on her mom for kicking him to the curb. Elsewhere in the vid, she shot down users’ advice to make “step dad fantasy” content (gross), explaining:

“This man had been in my life since I was 11 years old.”

It makes us scared to wonder just how long he’d been attracted to her… ICK.

THEN, in another follow up post, Tai revealed some of the “custom content” he was requesting on her “naughty site,” sharing:

“One of them was to see the underwear that I was wearing every day.”

She added that in addition to wanting to see her change in public bathrooms and “change rooms,” he demanded she make content in specific rooms of the house:

“He also requested that when I was filming solo content at home that I would not do it in the bathroom or in the shower. He always wanted it to be on my bed or on the floor of my bedroom.”

And just when you thought the whole situation couldn’t get worse, Tai revealed she actually still lived under the very same roof as her stepfather:

“Mind you, he had access to this room every single day. He also was helping out do the washing at home with said underwear.”

How sick!!!

Finally, in a fourth video, the Aussie native shared that she once even gave him a d**k pic rating:

“One time when I was doing a promo for a $10 rating, he sent back a [d**k] pic and I rated it for him.”

She added:

“When all of this came to light and my mom wanted, I guess, a little more confirmation and closure that it was him, my mom asked me to send her a screenshot and I did, and her response was, ‘Yup, that’s him. Small.’”

OMG. She concluded:

“This has to be one of the most mortifying things that has ever happened in my life.”

However, TikTok commenters came to her support, sharing with her:

“You didn’t ruin your mom’s marriage, though. He did.”

That’s damn right! One user even tried to make light of the situation, joking, “at least stepdad was supporting you in your dreams and aspirations!” which she cheekily responded with:

“My biggest fan X”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

