Most British singers hide their accent, but Olivia Swann is not – and we love that!

She’s giving us classic R&B on Salty, which is quite sweet.

Major props to her, an independent artist, for making something so great. Sonically and visually – this feels major (label).

Check out the song, featuring Jane Handcock, above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Olivia Swann!