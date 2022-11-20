Olivia Wilde All Smiles While Making Her First Public Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup!

It appears there are no post-breakup blues for Olivia Wilde!

The 38-year-old filmmaker was all smiles when she went solo on the red carpet during the 2022 Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Olivia stepped out for the evening in a black-and-white tulle gown with an embroidered mesh overlay and train. She also paired the look with matching sheer gloves and Mikimoto earrings, and had her long locks slicked back. Ch-ch-check out the stunning ensemble (below):

According to Page Six, other pictures taken at the event showed Olivia in good spirits and waving at the camera on the red carpet. Perhaps, trying to show the public she’s not heartbroken right now? As you know, this marks the Booksmart director’s first public appearance since news dropped that she and Harry Styles were taking a break after about two years of dating. Sources first told People on Friday:

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”

Another insider for Page Six echoed similar sentiments, saying:

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

The source added:

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

However, as we’ve mentioned before, we are a little – OK, very – skeptical about this narrative being painted around their supposed “break” right now, especially the fact that their schedules factored into this. Considering the drama surrounding their relationship over the past few months – including the Don’t Worry Darling scandals and the alleged lying about when Olivia ended things with Jason Sudeikis (to name a few) – we highly doubt that the split came down to only their busy schedules. Plenty of Hollywood couples have made long-distance work. So this supposedly temporary “break” seems like a soft launch for a legit breakup. Just saying!

Nevertheless, it seems Olivia isn’t letting this break get to her right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

