Olivia Wilde Spends Adorable Time With Kids Following News Of Jason Sudeikis Split

Olivia Wilde is prioritizing family even after the news of her split from longtime love Jason Sudeikis is now making the rounds.

As we’ve been reporting, news of the couple’s breakup and called-off engagement first hit the air waves late Friday night. The pair, who had been together for nearly a full decade, apparently split earlier this year and only now their breakup has come into the public light.

Still, things sounded amicable as can be at the time, with an insider noting that the family — and specifically, the pair’s two children — were of the utmost priority. The ex-couple shares 6-year-old son Otis Alexander and 4-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine, both born during their seven-year-long engagement ahead of the breakup news now.

On Saturday, we further reported that Wilde was seen out and about in public for the first time late Friday night, evidently going shopping and picking up some groceries. Dressed down very low-key and wearing a face mask for pandemic protection, the Booksmart filmmaker looked as normal and content as could be while making her shopping run.

Now we’re seeing more of what she’s been up to this weekend with Otis and Daisy in tow, too. For one, the actress shared a very sweet photo of herself and the two little munchkins playing outside together, calling them “my everythings” while showing off her beloved family unit having a little weekend fun. You can see that pic (below):

And it wasn’t just the kids involved, either!

Olivia further shared a selfie she took posing with a horse, so wherever they were it was clear there were some sweet, fun animals involved (below):

Seems like that’d be a great outing for two young kids seeking some family fun time and adventure! And those pics are beautiful… love it!

As for the Ted Lasso star, he was nowhere to be found on Olivia’s socials on this day, at least. We know the pair is co-parenting extremely well based on what insiders have said about the split, though, so it seems as though maturity and poise have prevailed here.

Still, it’s big news considering the long, long history these two had together. Alas, not everything can work out in life, we suppose. Sad! Just good to know the kids remain the “priority” for these two co-parents. Maturity!!

