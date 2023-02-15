Pamela Anderson Posts A Very Special Valentine's Tribute... To HERSELF!

In light of her recent book release and documentary tell-all, Pamela Anderson is re-focusing on love… love for herself!

The Baywatch alum has been in the news a LOT recently. Between Love, Pamela (the memoir) and Pamela, a love story (the Netflix doc) the bodacious blonde has been dominating headlines while discussing her past romances (ahem, Tommy Lee) and coming out swinging about show biz!

But on Valentine’s Day, the 55-year-old star chose to do something for herself!!

On Tuesday morning, the longtime public figure popped up on Instagram with a special poem focused on self love. It read (below):

“Self love

is the start

of any great love affair. The unknown

is a blessed place to be. Courage Have

a magical

Valentine’s Day. Love,

Pamela”

Love (that), Pamela!

Ch-ch-check out the poem post that popped up alongside Pam’s trio of artsy-fartsy snaps (below):

A perfect Valentine’s Day post — especially for those going solo. And we’re digging that sexy red dress, too! Why not look ravishing just for yourself??

Of course, Tommy’s current wife Brittany Furlan is also very publicly enjoying love this Valentine’s Day, as she hunkers down with her hubby — who (fans will never forget) is also Pam’s infamous ex. There are levels to this, y’all! Ha!

Reactions to Pam’s new focus on herself, Perezcious readers??

[Image via TODAY/YouTube/Pamela Anderson/Instagram]