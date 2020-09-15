Paris Hilton Plans To Have Boy/Girl Twins & Already Picked The Perfect Name!

Paris Hilton knows what the future holds for herself!

On Tuesday’s episode of the LadyGang podcast on PodcastOne, the hotel heiress revealed that she has a very specific plan to eventually start a family: not only does she know the precise number of kids she wants to have, but she even has one of her future babes’ names already picked out.

The 39-year-old explained:

“First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.”

Leave it to Paris to hand-pick her designer babies! The Simple Life alum went on to reveal she already has her future daughter’s name picked out, dishing:

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy.”

OMG, London Hilton! How perfect!

Maybe Milan for the boy?… Ah, but the pop culture icon explained she wasn’t naming all of her future children after cities, though, adding:

“So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

Our vote goes to Perez Jr.! LOLz! Paris previously opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs a few years ago, revealing that it was none other than Kim Kardashian West who encouraged her to do so.

She said in an interview with The Sunday Times:

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it. I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that, ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’ “

Fortunately for the reality star, marriage does seem to be in the cards, too, as she’s said to be head over heels in love with her entrepreneur boyfriend Carter Reum. Paris also told the Times that she thinks Reum will be the “best dad” someday and that she hopes to have children with him, gushing:

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with.”

Let’s just hope they can agree on baby names!

