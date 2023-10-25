Paris Hilton Continues To Call Out ‘Cruel & Hateful’ Comments About Her Baby’s Head Size!

Paris Hilton has more to say to the “sick people in this world” criticizing her son’s head size.

In case you missed it, the 42-year-old momma posted an adorable picture of her and her son Phoenix from his first trip to New York City — and sadly dealt with trolls making fun of her little guy’s head. Ugh. Paris fired back in a comment, replying that her “angel is perfectly healthy” and “he just has a large brain.” Although Paris already clapped back, she hopped on social media again to blast the haters for “targeting” a child in a full post. The heiress wrote:

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”

Go off, Paris!! She continued:

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic. I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

Well said. The fact that anyone would be so cruel towards a child is sickening. See the post (below):

