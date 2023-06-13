Longtime Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Reveals He's Retiring!

It’s the end of an era for dinner time television!

Pat Sajak has been the host of Wheel Of Fortune for four decades, but that’s all about to come to an end. The TV mainstay announced on Twitter Monday that he will retire from the show after its forthcoming 41st season runs its course this year!

The 76-year-old wasted no time in revealing his decision online. First, he wrote:

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Then, in a funny dig, he added:

“If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

Uh, who are you talking about, Pat? Anybody in particular? You know what, never mind. No need to be so mean! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the full tweet (below):

And that’s that!

FWIW, this isn’t the first time Sajak has talked about retirement, so it’s not a total surprise! The star — who took over hosting Wheel Of Fortune way back in 1981 after Chuck Woolery left the show — spoke to ET last September about it.

Remarking in that chat last year how he was (at the time) about to embark on his 40th season, Sajak said:

“In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘that’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

So following season 41 this coming fall, that’ll be curtains. And we’ll soon see what comes of the show itself. It started back in 1975, so it predates Pat by a few years. Perhaps its run will continue on beyond him, too?

Anyways, congrats to Pat on a long, successful career in the spotlight! May this final season’s run be everything he hopes for!

[Image via Wheel Of Fortune/YouTube]