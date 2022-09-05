NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Reveals She Cheated Death After Suffering A 'Massive Stroke' Last Year

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is opening up about a shocking near-death experience she went through without fans ever being aware of it.

On Friday morning, the longtime TV star took to Twitter to reveal an unsettling past experience to the world. Of course, Pauley is no stranger to going through adversity in both her personal life and her career. Now, this new revelation appears to be yet another shocking experience right in that vein. Ugh!

The 53-year-old TV star started her reveal by writing about how exactly 365 days ago, she suffered a “massive stroke.” She doesn’t provide detail as to what went on with it, or the recovery aspects, but she wrote about losing loved ones as well in the caption of her Friday morning video:

“It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne. Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!”

In the actual video itself, Perrette references some of the traumatic things she experienced in her past. That awful list includes a horrific 2015 assault against her by a homeless man in Los Angeles, and other major life-changing moments.

She said:

“Yes, I’m still here again. Like, how many times do I cheat death? Beside my hair dye allergy, food allergies, [I’m a] domestic violence and rape survivor, and I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died … but I’m still here.”

Wow.

And yet somehow, she was able to find gratitude through it all. She optimistically capped the video on a high note, thanking her fans, friends, and supporters with a not about how grateful she is to go on living life:

“Really grateful, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke. But I’m still here, and I’m still grateful. Thank you, those of you who are my friends, thank you.”

Here is the full video (below):

In the comments, fans shared their reactions to Perrette’s stunning stroke reveal:

“Stroke survivor here too! It’s getting crazy common these days” “18 Months since mine. I understand! Congrats” ” hope that your recovery well! It is an ever evolving progressive approach to becoming whole again. You can do this, surround yourself with positive and encouraging people!” “An amazing human, a great actor/actress and someone who I admire greatly! Keep going, girl! You are a winner!” “I wondered where you went. I missed you. Glad to hear you are still with us. I’m sorry for your losses.” “I had no idea. We were just talking about the mutual love for you in our house the other night. Very, very happy to hear you’re still here! Sending so much love, prayers, & everything good.”

We co-sign that!

We are so grateful she is still here, and still so optimistic and thankful despite it all.

Such resiliency! There’s a lesson in that!

