Penn Badgley Reveals Why He Asked For ‘No More Intimacy Scenes’ On You!

Joe Goldberg won’t be getting hot and heavy this season of You! The Love is truly gone…

In a new episode of the Podcrushed podcast out on Thursday, Penn Badgley opened up about why there are fewer NSFW scenes in Season 4 of the hit Netflix drama! Apparently, this has been something he’s wanted to steer clear of for a long time now, he explained:

“I asked Sera Gamble, creator of the show, ‘Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?’ This is actually a decision I had made before I took the show… I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it publicly, but it’s… one of the main things is, like, ‘Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m just always the romantic lead?'”

If you didn’t know, Penn gained fame as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl and went on to star in romantic comedies John Tucker Must Die and Easy A, so he knows what it’s like to be the romantic lead!

But this decision wasn’t made just so he wouldn’t get typecast. He also wanted to do what he feels is best for his family. The 36-year-old is married to Domino Kirke, with whom he shares a son, James, 2, and Kirke’s son from a previous relationship, Cassius, 14. He added:

“Fidelity in every relationship — and especially in my marriage — is important to me. It just got to a point where I don’t want to do that.”

Wow! It’s not often you hear a Hollywood actor admit that love scenes can cross over into something all too real. But considering the number of co-stars that have started dating over the years — including in extramarital affairs — it’s safe to say actors catch feelings!

Innerestingly, it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make because he wondered if he’d “have a career” if he chose not to do sex scenes anymore. Thankfully, the team behind You was incredibly supportive, he gushed:

“I said to Sera, like, ‘My desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You know, you can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept, so, ‘How much less can you make it?’ was my question to them.”

The actor continued:

“She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest, and she was sort of, I want to say almost, like, empowered. She had a really positive response. She appreciated my directness and she appreciated that I was also being reasonable and practical and they came back with a phenomenal reduction.”

That’s amazing!! We love knowing the creators were willing to hear him out and find a way to make a compromise that felt comfortable for everyone! Listen to him break down his decision (below)!

On Friday, the first five episodes of Season 4 hit the streamer with part two to premiere on March 9. It sounds like viewers are in for a ride since the star told ET:

“If you have questions, there will be answers. They are probably wondering, ‘What the hell? What is going on?’ Trust me, just a few episodes more, it really does what the show does best. I think in episode 8, you actually see a different side to Joe that you’ve never seen. The show does something that it’s never done before and I think it’s really rewarding.”

Ooooh. We’re intrigued! You can check out Penn’s full interview (below) — but be warned there are spoilers!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know what you think (below)!

