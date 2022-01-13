Is Pete Davidson Going To Be Hosting The 2022 Oscars?!

Pete Davidson could be adding a HUGE gig to his resume soon!

ICYMI, after going on without a host for the past three years, the producers of the Academy Awards revealed they plan to have an emcee for the 2022 show on March 27. And according to Page Six, it sounds like the Saturday Night Live star is being considered for the job. A source told the outlet that “his people are talking to producers” who are hoping to “reset” the Oscars and bring in more younger viewers.

The insider pointed out the fact that Davidson has already proven his ability to hook audiences, noting that his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus got 6.3 million viewers for NBC:

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get. He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”

Pete certainly would make for an interesting host! And no doubt, people would be eagerly waiting all night to see if his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian would make an appearance with him on the red carpet. So it seems like the best choice for the show – especially since their ratings reportedly have slipped with only around 10.40 million viewers watching last year.

However, the 28-year-old isn’t the only one in the running! The Hollywood Reporter previously confirmed that the Academy reached out to Tom Holland. Meanwhile, Deadline has claimed there could be multiple hosts for the night, with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock also in talks for the gig.

With the Oscars right around the corner, they’ll have to make a decision soon! Who would YOU be interesting in seeing host? Let us know in the comments (below)!

