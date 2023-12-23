Whitney Cummings Goes Topless To Get Super Real About Postpartum Bodies!

Got A Tip?

Whitney Cummings is getting real about postpartum bodies!

For those who don’t know, the 41-year-old comedian announced on Instagram earlier this week that she welcomed her baby boy. While cracking a joke in the caption that she “3-D printed a human,” the new momma offered fans a glimpse of her newborn by showing off his tiny hand. Check it out (below):

Awww!!! A few days after welcoming her son, Whitney now gave a glimpse into postpartum. She took to the ‘gram on Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but gray shorts and socks in what appeared to be a hospital room. In the snapshot, she turned to the side to show off her stomach as she stood topless — with her hands covering her chest. The actress then got candid about what she’s been learning about her postpartum body, writing:

“Down boys! Something nobody told me about giving birth is that you stay looking prego for a bit, then your body changes every 5 minutes after that. Thank god @fridamom makes these postpartum shorts that keep everything from falling out.”

Whitney never fails to keep it real! See the post (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Whitney Cummings/Instagram]

Dec 23, 2023 11:08am PDT

