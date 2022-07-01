Pete Davidson DENIES Dating Olivia O'Brien After She Reveals He Ended Things With Her Through Text!!

This is getting messy!!

Just one day after singer Olivia O’Brien claimed she dated Pete Davidson before he ended things with her via text to get together with Phoebe Dynevor, the comedian is clapping back at the alleged lies!! A representative for the Saturday Night Live star slammed the accusation on Thursday, telling E! News:

“There is no truth to this.”

Uh-oh! Did the influencer just make this all up for attention??

Well, it does sound like the duo really did hang out – but maybe things weren’t as serious as Olivia thought! The confidant continued:

“[They] were friends and hung [out] a few times.”

Oof. Friend zoned after all that! Sorry, Liv!

As our readers likely know, earlier this week, the I Hate U, I Love U vocalist revealed she dated the actor back in October 2020, but things ended abruptly before Pete linked up with the Bridgerton breakout star. Appearing on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, she was asked “what was going on” with her and The King of Staten Island lead after bringing up an anonymous and unverified tip sent to DeuxMoi that read:

“I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item. He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe.”

The report also claimed Olivia thought their connection was so strong that she “didn’t think there was a chance he could possibly be talking to other girls.” Shocked that the hosts knew she and Pete were once linked, Olivia eventually admitted:

“Yeah, that’s true.”

She went on to say:

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t.'”

That said, she insisted that he’s a “nice guy” who she still finds “hot” and “really funny.”

Buuuut get this!

Now that Pete’s denying that they were ever an item, she’s also walking back her claims. Huh?! In her Instagram Story on Thursday, the performer slammed reports that she said she had dated Pete (though, if you listen to the interview, she did suggest that), complaining:

“News outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy out of context. I never claimed to date anyone. Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. Jesus christ.”

So, what, is she just getting picky over terminology now that Pete doesn’t want to be linked to her?! Maybe they were just talking instead of actually dating? If so, why’d she make it sound so serious?!

Olivia also blasted her fans for calling out her supposed lack of “PR training” — and she made even more cryptic remarks about Pete in the process, saying:

“I had PR training back in the day, it just doesn’t take with me. I am the way that I am and I will take questions in the way that they are asked to me – unless it, like, involves someone who explicitly asked me not to say something about something. But if it’s about my life, especially something that happened years ago that I don’t care about anymore, I’ll answer it. Like I don’t care. I just sometimes get caught off guard cause I won’t talk about something and I won’t make something public and then I forget that people can find things out, or, like, put the pieces together. “

Hmm. She doesn’t care about the dating drama anymore? Then why is she denying it all? Did Kim Kardashian get the best of this “B-list” starlet? We can just imagine! Listen to the interview (below) to decide for yourself if she did or did not make those dating claims (beginning at the 33-minute mark):

See what we mean??

She may not have specifically said the word “date,” but she certainly leaned into that narrative big time! And that’s why just about everyone believed the duo was really a couple back in the day, albeit a brief one. But we guess it never happened? What do YOU make of all of this, Perezcious readers?!

