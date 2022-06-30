Pete Davidson Is The Type Of Guy To Break Up With Someone Over TEXT?! So Says Logan Paul's Ex…

Still a sweet guy?!

Pete Davidson has a reputation for being an unsuspecting Prince Charming when it comes to the ladies, but is he also the kind of guy to abruptly call things off via TEXT?! Kim Kardashian better watch out because apparently, he is!

During Wednesday’s episode of the BFFs podcast with hosts Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, singer Olivia O’Brien not only revealed that she dated the Saturday Night Live hunk before his fling with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor but that he broke up with her on some pretty s**tty terms!

At one point in the hour-long conversation, Dave pulled out a stack of evidence and wondered if his guest could explain “what was going on” between her and the comedian. Olivia’s eyes literally popped wide open in shock, she asked:

“Where did you hear that? How did you hear that?”

LOLz! She thought the brief romance had gone unnoticed all this time! The podcaster then read an anonymous and unverified submission sent to gossip site DeuxMoi that explained:

“I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item. He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe.”

Oof! Did she really get dumped so he could move on to the Netflix starlet?! That had to sting!! Flustered AF, Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend went on to confirm the relationship but added:

“I didn’t think that anyone knew that.”

Still wrapping her head around the fact that people were able to figure out that she was the “B-list popstar/influencer” in question, she admitted:

“Yeah… That’s true. Nice guy.”

When asked “what’s his appeal,” she continued:

“He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

As Dave struggled to believe that answer, she added:

“Guys don’t get it. It’s so annoying.”

Hah! Not the first time we’ve heard that!

The I Hate U, I Love U vocalist went on to clarify that this fling occurred in October 2020, aka “a long time ago.” Looking at his research from the breakup rumors, Josh pointed to a photo of who he thought was Olivia with red hair at the time — but it turns out it was actually a snapshot of Pete and Phoebe. AWK! Explaining how things ended so quickly, the songwriter revealed:

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t.’”

Rough!!

Does this also mean that Pete and Phoebe were dating a lot longer than we previously believed? Or does Olivia just have her dates mixed up?

Pete and Phoebe first sparked romance rumors in March 2021. Speculation grew even stronger when they were spotted frolicking in a grassy field together in April. They made their first couple debut at Wimbledon that July. The stand-up star never outright confirmed the romance, but he did confirm that he was dating his “celebrity crush.” After five months, they called things off in August 2021 when long-distance got too challenging. An E! News source said at the time:

“The long distance made it very difficult. They had fun, but it wasn’t sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on.”

Since then, Pete hasn’t looked back as things continue to heat up with his new lady, Kimmy Kakes! We’d say she probably doesn’t need to be worried that Pete might find someone better, but hey, let’s hope if things do come to an end, he doesn’t do it via text! That’s low!

Check out all that Olivia had to say about her ex (below, beginning at 33:48).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised he called things off like that?

