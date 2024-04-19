Pete Davidson Enjoying Private Relationship For Once -- He's 'Very Much In Love' With Madelyn Cline!

Pete Davidson is so into Madelyn Cline!

Despite keeping their relationship on a low-key, out of public eye basis, there’s no need to worry about how the couple are doing! Not if you believe what a source told US Weekly on Thursday! An insider dished to the outlet the pair are “very much in love” and are enjoying keeping things private:

“They are very much in love … One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other.”

This is a new thing for Pete! He’s been in several high-profile relationships over the years, but it looks like he and the Outer Banks star are keen on keeping their love behind closed doors.

A second source came to the outlet to detail how “close” the comedian and his lady have gotten:

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly. Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way. They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Cute! Hopefully this private relationship works for them — as that’s not always the case for celebs…

What do U think about Pete and Madelyn’s romance, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

