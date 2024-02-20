Larsa Pippen Hits Back At RHOM Co-Stars Accusing Her Of Faking Marcus Jordan Breakup!

Did Larsa Pippen fake her brief breakup with Marcus Jordan? That’s what some of her Real Housewives of Miami co-stars believe! And Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife is NOT happy about the accusation!

Over Super Bowl weekend earlier this month, the couple sparked breakup speculation when they suddenly deleted pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other. Multiple sources then confirmed that they had indeed split. However, in an unexpected twist, Larsa and Marcus were spotted on a Valentine’s Day date in Miami days later! The two appeared to have reconciled, AND they may have taken the next step in their relationship! During their outing, she sported a massive diamond ring on that finger — leading people to think they possibly are engaged now! Wild!

Since then, fans have been wondering what’s going on between them. But if you ask Larsa’s co-stars, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, we have all been “scammed.” Not only that, but according to them, the breakup saga was supposedly nothing more than a publicity stunt! Marysol said on Monday’s episode of their Ay Por Favor podcast:

“I’m feeling like this whole little scenario has been some sort of a scam. Here’s one thing that I know, because I had a PR firm and I was a publicist. I know about the press and paparazzi very well and I know where they hang out.”

Alexia pointed out that the pictures of Marcus and Larsa from the flower shop on Valentine’s Day looked “so staged,” adding:

“Everybody knows it’s staged. And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

Yikes. What really makes Marysol upset about Larsa allegedly faking the breakup to make headlines? She had been genuinely concerned for the 49-year-old when the split happened:

“Why are you telling your friends, ‘Hey, things are fine now, we’re OK?’ Because we were all really worried. I was like, ‘I’m gonna come see you,’ I unfollowed Marcus. I went into girlfriend mode. Now when I see the flower paparazzi photos, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, is she playing all of us?’ That upsets me.”

And now, they are questioning if the relationship between Larsa and Marcus has ever been real! Alexia asked if Marysol believed “the whole relationship is a publicity stunt,” to which the 57-year-old said:

“I have to tell you, it’s crossed my mind now that this happened.”

Larsa has a lot of explaining to do next season of RHOM, it seems! Watch a clip from the podcast episode (below):

What does Larsa have to say about this? Well, she wasn’t standing for her castmates’ claims. She told Page Six there was “no truth” to Alexia and Marysol’s “commentary,” adding:

“It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family.”

We sense some beef between Marysol, Alexia, and Larsa will happen next season after this interaction!!

