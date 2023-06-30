Don’t come for Pete Davidson!

Or at least realize that if you do, you might catch the wrath of his proud momma!

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum popped up on the Family Trips With The Meyers Brothers podcast. During their chat, Pete revealed a funny family story about social media spats! You see, his Staten Island-based momma wasn’t crazy about how online haters tended to come after her boy early in his career. So, the stand-up star revealed on the podcast how very early on during his SNL run, Amy Davidson decided she’d seen enough.

Mad about how Twitter users were criticizing Pete not long after he first joined the NYC-based sketch cast in 2013, Amy decided to create a burner account and secretly defend her son. The King of Staten Island star explained:

“It was like my second or third year, and it was a lot of not useful, typical Twitter comments. My mom made a f**king fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone.”

Hilariously, Amy’s responses as “Joe Smith” were a little too insider-y for some random fan who wasn’t part of Pete’s inner circle:

“But it was so specific, like, ‘actually, I heard he’s working on himself and does that quite often.'”

LOLz!

Soon fans started taking notice of the strange rando in their mentions. It wasn’t just because “Joe Smith” was defending Pete — it was because “he” was defending Pete with Amy’s name and picture on the actual profile of the account! Oops!!!

Davidson revealed “the kicker” to the story on this week’s podcast ep:

“This was the kicker: everyone found out it was my mom not through detective work. They found out because her username was @JoeSmith, but her profile name was Amy Davidson and the profile picture was Amy Davidson. So it was a picture of my mom, with a name that said @JoeSmith1355, commenting on all these haters.”

OMG!

That’s actually super endearing in an “aww, come on, mom” sort of way. We love it!!

Pete clearly loved it, too. He concluded the HIGHlarious Twitter tale with this honest (and correct) assessment:

“She got my back, dude.”

That she does. And that’s the most important part! Whether she knows how to work the Twitters or not!

