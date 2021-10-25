Travis Barker Covers Up Shanna Moakler Tattoo -- With A Kourtney Kardashian One!

It’s hardly news for Travis Barker to get a new tattoo — but when it’s covering up one reflecting his past relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler…?

Probably a smart move as the Blink-182 drummer is now engaged to be married to Keeping Up With The Kardashians superstar Kourtney Kardashian, and having a custom-designed heart tattoo prominently featuring your ex’s name isn’t the best thing to bring into a new marriage!

Related: All The Stars Who Have Had Tattoos Removed Or Covered Up!

Barker, who is pretty much covered head-to-toe in ink, hit up tattoo artist Scott Campbell on Sunday to do some alterations to his colorful skin art. Most notably, as we mentioned, was covering up the heart inscribed with Shanna’s name that has been on Travis’ inner arm for years.

The 45-year-old musician opted to have Campbell cover the not-so-good memory of his ex with a bad-ass looking black scorpion. It’s a cool animal to have tattooed on your body (especially when you’re a rock star!), and Scorpio also happens to be Barker’s astrological sign! So it worked out perfectly!

Oh, and he wasn’t just covering up the old work, but also adding some new ink, too! Campbell also made for Barker a custom set of black-lipstick-covered lips also placed on Travis’ inner arm. And yes, those puckered lips are absolutely an imprint of the gorgeous, full set on Kourtney’s face! Hopefully she used one of Kylie Jenner‘s lip kits prior to planting a smooch on a piece of paper for Campbell to re-draw?

Just sayin’!!!

As you can see (below), Travis took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon to share a behind-the-scenes look at the tattoos being prepared:

Nice!

After the tattoo was complete, Campbell took to his own Instagram account to share the final results with his 200,000 followers, too:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by scott campbell (@scottcampbell)

Wow!

Very clean lines! Looks great! We just wonder what Shanna will think. After all, she already got pretty hot under the collar about Travis’ last Kourtney-related tattoo. And for this one to be above her own…

Related: Kourtney And Travis Dress Up As Infamous, Controversial Rock Couple Sid And Nancy…

Of course, new ink is just part of the preparation Travis is no doubt undergoing now after he and the 42-year-old reality TV star got engaged last Sunday after a year of dating. Barker popped the question in a gorgeous surprise ceremony on the beach in Montecito, California, and Kourtney emphatically said YES!

The engagement marks the beginning of forever for the two A-listers, as well as the culmination (well, up to this point, at least) of what has been an incredible year of dating. These two have seriously swept each other off their proverbial feet, and we’re excited to watch them grow in love together, happily ever after! So the new ink really seals the deal, right?!

What do U think of the new ink, Perezcious readers?? How do U think Shanna Moakler is gonna react to all this, too?!

She sure isn’t shy about giving her opinions on Kourtney and Travis — will she do that again now??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram]