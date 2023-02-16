Pink Reveals She Gained 36 Lbs. From 'Eating Sourdough' Bread During Pandemic!

Stars, they’re just like us! Homemade sourdough bread was all the rage during the coronavirus pandemic, and it turns out Pink also hopped on that trend — to the detriment of her health!

In an interview with Variety promoting her new record, Trustfall, which drops on Friday, the singer opened up about the challenging health journey she’s been on in the last year or so after gaining weight while stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns and after undergoing two surgeries.

Related: Rebel Wilson’s Pitch Perfect Contract Said She Could Barely Lose Any Weight!

The 43-year-old began by discussing the pros and cons of the mandatory break from her usually grueling touring schedule, saying on Wednesday:

“Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body. Especially during COVID — I gained 36 pounds.”

What does she blame for the weight?? All that freshly baked bread, which she got very good at making! Take a look at one of many pics she shared on Instagram in 2020:

On her sourdough craving, she dished:

“All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck. So now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long.”

While she has a positive attitude about her weight loss now, the So What crooner wasn’t always as optimistic about bouncing back. Earlier this month while speaking with Women’s Health, the pop star revealed she was a little “depressed” after falling out of shape. Unable to drop any pounds, she decided to check into a wellness retreat center in Spain! She explained:

“I was probably a bit depressed from all of the loss, and I couldn’t lose weight to save my life. I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud — I couldn’t get anything started. And I was like, ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years — not even overnight. And I just need a minute.'”

It’s so important to put yourself first sometimes!

Related: Do NOT Respond To A Breast Lift The Way Roselyn Sánchez’s Husband Did!

While at SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain for two weeks, she joined a program that followed the Kushi diet. The retreat not only jumpstarted her health journey, but it also reminded her of the importance of rest:

“I got rest. I wasn’t getting rest before. I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal.”

Sounds like such a life-changing experience!

She wasn’t the only one in her family dealing with health challenges, though! In addition to focusing on her well-being, Pink’s also been busy helping her husband Carey Hart deal with his own struggles. In December, the professional motorcyclist revealed he was suffering a bad infection, writing on Instagram:

“Well this sucks . Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out.”

And just a few weeks before that, he also had to have neck surgery! So these two have been through a lot of ups and downs with their health lately! We’re glad to hear Pink’s feeling better than ever and is ready to travel the world on a headlining tour this summer! It’s her time to get back out there and shine! Thoughts?? Did you go crazy with sourdough during the pandemic too?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via This Morning/YouTube & Pink/Instagram]