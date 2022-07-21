We NEED To Talk About The 'Pink Sauce' Drama Going Down On TikTok...

If you’ve been on the Internet at any point recently (LOLz), you have probably heard about the “Pink Sauce” drama that is taking over TikTok.

Wait, what’s that?! You haven’t heard about it?? Ohhhhh, boy! OK, let’s get you caught up…

So TikTok creator Chef Pii has been promoting her mysterious brand of “Pink Sauce” to her followers. The social media influencer first started pushing the produced back in June by releasing a string of videos of her trying it with different foods. Priced at $20, the sauce quickly became a viral sensation — in part because of its mysteriousness!

Other TikTokers began to notice how Chef Pii kept cryptic about how the sauce tasted. Reviewers would speak about it after purchasing, but the creator herself was mum when it came to divulging too much info. People thought that was weird!!

In promo videos late last month, she kept things tight and upped the mystery aspect of it even as followers asked more about what it was like:

Pink mayo! LOLz!

Oh, and different batches of the sauce appeared to be different color shades!! That really got people going online. And while that could have been a lighting issue with the various different videos, social media users were immediately suspicious about what was going on.

By late June, Chef Pii had done her best to address some of those concerns. She did point out that, yes, batches of the sauce appeared to be different shades of pink. But she said that was simply because of the conditions of the various viral vids:

She also finally posted a graphic about some of the ingredients within the brightly-colored sauce: dragon fruit, sunflower seed oil, honey, chili, and garlic.

OK! Now we’re getting somewhere!

But… on Wednesday, the s**t hit the fan in a BIG way.

Another TikToker took to the social media app to reveal their fear over the mystery sauce. User Sean SVV explained it succinctly at the beginning of their video, saying:

“I am scared for the Pink Sauce lady right now.”

Referencing American cottage law, which deals with home kitchen operations, they questioned the nutrition label on the sauce containers and claimed that “there are not enough preservatives” in the sauce “to make it shelf stable.” They went on to assert that “the micros and the macros are not adding up” on the nutrition label, with hundreds of servings listed and supposedly thousands of grams of ingredients involved.

Sean SVV was clear on their hope that the Pink Sauce Lady would fix the issues. And it was clear they are rooting for the entrepreneur even amid the question of the nutrition label:

“I’m genuinely rooting for her to obtain a license, fix the labels, correct any errors and then sell out — legally.”

You can see their videos on the matter (below):

Whew.

Other TikTok users doubled down on some of the nutrition label’s major inconsistencies. One person questioned the milk-based product within the bottle — and whether it needed to be refrigerated. She also reported that the word “vinegar” was apparently spelled incorrectly on the label:

Not a great sign!!!

Following these videos, and lots of reaction from other users across social media, Chef Pii addressed the issues with Pink Sauce in her own new TikTok clip this week.

In the caption, in ALL CAPS, Chef Pii pledged that “WE ARE FIXING THE ISSUES.” The woman also said she was going to “acknowledge the elephant in the room,” and began by trying to address the nutritional label mix-ups and explain that she is “only human” and thus prone to mistakes. Chef Pii revealed that the product is “still in lab testing” even though it is supposedly “following FDA standard.” Um… Here’s her response video from later on Wednesday:

Seems like that’s that, then, right?

WRONG!

Nothing is ever over on the Internet! Over on Twitter, the Pink Sauce problem was memed again, and again, and again, and again! Here are just a few of the funniest reactions to Chef Pii’s viral mystery sauce (below):

People are buying unrefrigerated “pink sauce” with no preservatives from a stranger on TikTok and are shocked when they get sick? ???? pic.twitter.com/IVTKXzfT2h — Ricky “Release the trade” Ricardo (@iconstatusonly) July 19, 2022

y’all shipping crawfish, smoked sausage, and mystery pink sauce in the MAIL?? In the middle of SUMMER?? pic.twitter.com/Ws2gj0umXP — 의사피 ☻ (@doctorsoshi) July 21, 2022

me buying that pink sauce from tik tok so i can get that eventual lawsuit money pic.twitter.com/b5tnuFfG2D — Yeti (@Yeti138) July 20, 2022

people are buying a sketchy pink sauce for $20 that was created by someone on tiktok in their kitchen and it’s being shipped all over UNREFRIGERATED but it’s the COVID vaccine people were worried about?!??!?!? pic.twitter.com/RssZem3QhI — adzz シ (@adzz_s) July 21, 2022

me after 1 tbsp of that pink sauce that lady tryna sell on tiktok pic.twitter.com/msWYEByXTE — syd ???? (@sydmorphia) July 18, 2022

So many reactions!!

Even Netflix got in on the game:

Just got my pink sauce. I know what I'm doing tonight! pic.twitter.com/G1Rf7pVLSr — Netflix (@netflix) July 21, 2022

Yeesh!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would you buy the sauce?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chef Pii/TikTok]