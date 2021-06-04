Porsha Williams' New Fiancé Claims His Estranged Wife Falynn 'Cheated' And Is 'Currently Pregnant'

We sort of figured this was going to happen sooner or later, and here we are now!

Things are starting to get messy between Simon Guobadia and Falynn Guobadia after the pair’s abrupt split earlier this year and Simon’s shocking surprise engagement to Falynn’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams.

It all started late Thursday morning, when the 31-year-old model and reality TV star posted a promo video to her Instagram account which showed her sitting down for a tell-all interview with TV host Adam Newell. Speaking to Newell one-on-one in the minute-long preview clip, Falynn was in tears and clearly overcome with emotion as she explained her reactions to the divorce fall-out and Simon’s quick rise with Porsha.

Referencing her estranged husband, Falynn alluded to cheating rumors that have persisted against him, saying (below):

“Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.”

Whoa! So what you’re saying is…

Well, Falynn never went there in the preview video, but she was very clearly devastated by being left behind. Newell asked at one point whether the RHOA star ever “resents” letting Porsha into her life in the first place, and whether she regrets how things went down in the last several months.

Teary-eyed and heartbroken, she simply said:

“I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts, it hurts like hell.”

Ouch.

The date “6-10-21” closes out the somber teaser, suggesting we’ve got a little less than a week before we can see the full interview and learn what is going on!

You can watch the one-minute preview clip (below):

Dayum!

And now, Simon is clapping back with his own response to his estranged wife!

Later on Thursday, the newly-engaged 57-year-old also posted the trailer video on his own Instagram account but had a very different reaction to it, titling his post “The Face of the Cheating Wife.”

Uh-oh…

In his version, Simon shared an eye-opening caption directly accusing Falynn of infidelity and even going so far as to name the man who he alleges is the one! And Simon says it’s for real, too, alleging Falynn and this man are even having a child together! Dude! That’s a HUGE allegation!

Porsha’s new fiancé wrote (below):

“Let’s start with why I filed for divorce. Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. …This is how your generosity gets twisted when you allow a hookah boy/mama’s boy become your wife’s assistant. Let’s get started there.”

Whoa!

That’s a lot to take in!

