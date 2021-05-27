Porsha Williams Is Planning 3 Weddings With Simon Guobadia -- PLUS ‘A Funeral For The Haters’!!!

Porsha Williams is pulling out all of the stops for her whirlwind wedding to Simon Guobadia!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she’s planning to have 3 separate wedding ceremonies with her husband-to-be during an interview with Dish Nation. She explained:

“[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country.”

The 39-year-old reality star also told hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd that Simon is letting her make all the decisions for the big days, saying:

“He did say ‘Oh babe, it’s okay. Just do whatever you want. It’s your day.”

Every bride’s dream, LOLz! Following the interview, Porsha shared a clip to her Instagram account and penned a message for the critics writing how she will also be throwing another party around the same time:

“A funeral for the haters.”

DAYUM! Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

Of course, the cheeky post soon elicited a ton of responses from followers. One person wrote:

“Let’s give them something to talk about porsha nothing But love”

Another social media user praised the Bravolebrity for honoring her partner’s heritage during their nuptials:

“Girl, your husband is from my tribe in Nigeria, the Edo tribe, specifically the ‘Bini tribe’. I would love to see your traditional attire and look for the day. We usually wear a velvet dress and Ekuku on the head. You will look beautiful as always! Congratulations!”

The news of Porsha and Simon’s wedding details comes after they shocked many fans with their speedy engagement, which happened only a month after they started dating! While he had been married to Falynn Guobadia, Williams made sure to confirm that the estranged spouses had split before she began a romantic relationship with the 56-year-old:

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

You may not be pals now, but the two sure were when Falynn was introduced to RHOA viewers back in December 2020. Obviously, things have changed, and we can only guess this crazy coupling had something to do with it!

Despite the quick engagement, the pair may have to wait a hot minute for their three ceremonies as Simon’s divorce has yet to be finalized. According to People, the former couple has only reached a settlement agreement so far.

Luckily, the delay will give Porsha a ton of time to plan all of these special occasions! Thoughts on the twosome’s plans? Let us know in the comments (below)!

