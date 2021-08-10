Pregnant Woman & Unborn Child Killed In Drunken Road Rage Incident, Boyfriend Arrested

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Getting behind the wheel after drinking is never a good idea; sadly, it cost a 26-year-old man the lives of his 23-year-old girlfriend and her unborn child.

According to California police, Krista Nichols (above) was in the front passenger seat of Miguel Larios‘ pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle during an altercation with another driver and crashed it. The incident took place a little after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Long Beach. Authorities say Larios was driving his 2006 GMC at a high speed southbound along Long Beach Boulevard when he got involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

The tiff lasted for several blocks before the other driver tried to detach. But before things calmed down, a 45-year-old Long Beach resident — who wasn’t engaged in the road rage incident — pulled out of his curbside parking place and collided with Larios’ truck. Larios then lost control and slammed into another parked pickup truck, authorities said.

Related: 8-Year-Old Boy Eligible For Death Penalty After Allegedly Peeing On Carpet

Police arrived on the scene and found Nichols, who was eight months pregnant, seriously injured, while Larios and a 10-year-old boy who was in the back seat were suffering non-life threatening injuries. Nichols was rushed to hospital, but neither she nor her unborn baby boy survived.

Larios was cuffed and booked for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment. His bail was set at $200,000.

Needless to say, loved ones are devastated over this tragic, shocking accident. Krista’s brother Tyler told Fox 11 TV:

“We’re all still in such trauma and shock from yesterday. It’s been the longest 24 hours of our life… We were all excited for this baby boy. His name was going to be Christopher. I don’t think chasing someone for blocks is any kind of way to resolve a dispute. I think if that road rage had been controlled and that anger had been suppressed, my sister would still be here.”

Despite his knee-jerk reaction to despise Miguel for being so reckless, Tyler said his sister would have wanted everyone to forgive Larios. He shared:

“I do believe that even while intoxicated it was an accident, and just in light of my sister I don’t want to hold any anger.”

He went on to reveal that Nichols also leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Theo, noting:

“Krista was a really strong and independent woman; she was a loving mother not only to that baby she was pregnant with, but she has a five year old that she’s left behind.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help “lighten the load” for the bereaved family at this difficult time, which has already raised over $13,000. Our hearts go out to Krista’s loved ones.

[Image via GoFundMe]