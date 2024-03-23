'They Had No Idea': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Found Out About Princess Catherine’s Cancer Diagnosis With ‘The Rest Of The World’!

The royal family did not give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a heads-up about Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis before her shocking announcement video this week!

On Friday, an insider told The New York Post that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been completely blindsided by the news, only learning of their sister-in-law’s health battle at the same time as everyone else in the world found out! They knew nothing? Seriously?! The source said:

“They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out. This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused. The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

It further goes to show how much bad blood there is still between Meghan, Harry, and the royal. Yikes. Despite being kept out of the loop, Meghan and Harry did share a brief message wishing “health and healing” for Princess Catherine and the royals and for them to go through this health issue “privately and in peace.” They also reportedly have been in touch with Prince William since then! ITV royal editor Chris Ship reported on X (Twitter):

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer. Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Additional details about their interaction with the Prince of Wales have not been revealed yet. However, no one would be surprised if their communication had been very awkward between them — even in light of the sad news. The foursome has been at odds for years, with very little hope of them mending the fences soon. We mean, it was only a week ago when the brothers’ bitter feud was on full display when William left a memorial event for their late mother, Princess Diana, early before Harry joined via video!

But family crises have a way of bringing together at times. And if there was ever a time for William and Harry to put aside their issues and band together, given Catherine and King Charles‘ cancer battles, this would be it. Even royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams feels this would be “perfect opportunity” to mend tensions in the family. He told The Sun that Harry is no doubt “pretty devastated” by the news, as he and Kate used to be close:

“This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer. There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well… one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that’s what she is spreading with the message like that.”

Time will only tell where the royals go from here in terms of the feud. But keeping Meghan and Harry clueless about the family member’s health battles certainly doesn’t help the family take steps in the right direction toward peace. What are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

