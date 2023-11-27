Forget Malibu -- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Their Future Home Sights Set Squarely On Hollywood!

Sounds like Meghan Markle‘s plan to return to Hollywood is moving ahead very quickly — and includes a transition directly into the star-studded community.

Of course, she and husband Prince Harry have been living in the ritzy Montecito area just outside Santa Barbara for some time now. And they were very seriously considering picking up a place in Malibu near the ocean so they could be closer to Hollywood for future business deals and the like. But that’s all off the table now, because the duo wants to move RIGHT into El Lay!!!

Per a TMZ report on Monday morning, Harry and Meghan are no longer looking at any real estate in Malibu. Instead, they’ve been discussing the option to move right back into Los Angeles instead. They are looking at quite a few different neighborhoods, and while they haven’t toured any homes yet, they are dead-set on getting back into the heart of Hollywood for business purposes and to make their commutes that much easier.

As that outlet notes, insiders are saying a move to El Lay would make more sense for the embattled couple. They’ve been attending lots of events in the Hollywood area (and within and for the entertainment industry in general), and if that’s where they are to be working, then it seems sensible to want to live nearby.

FWIW, insiders also told that outlet about how Meghan and Harry seriously soured on Malibu after paparazzi descended on the property they considered buying there. Privacy is top of mind for these two, and they want to find an estate somewhere that is as low profile as can be considering their public-facing lives.

Of course, the duo has actually lived in El Lay for an extended period of time before. Back in 2020, they spent weeks at Tyler Perry‘s mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estates area. At the time, they were pleasantly surprised and happy over how they were able to live mostly in an undetected manner. Eventually, word got out, and Perry had to rush in to secure everything with a fence to keep prying paparazzi cameras and random onlookers out. But still, it sounds like Meghan and Harry want to recreate some of that vibe — if they can find the appropriately private spot in which to do it!

What do U make of their El Lay plans, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s possible move into the land of stars down in the comments (below)!

