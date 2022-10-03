Queen Margrethe Hasn't Spoken To Prince Joachim Since She Stripped His Kids Of Royal Titles!

This is getting messy!

Prince Joachim of Denmark is apparently getting iced out! When Queen Margrethe II announced her younger son’s four children will lose their royal titles next year, she painted it as a benevolent decision — but it’s clearly causing a huge rift in the royal family!

On Saturday, the 53-year-old and his wife Princess Marie opened up to local outlet B.T. about the abrupt shakeup within the royal family – and we’re getting major flashbacks to Prince Harry’s struggles! As Perezcious readers know, Joachim shares sons Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and children Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, with his current wife, Marie. All four of the kids are facing a major identity crisis after their grandmother made the shocking decision to remove their royal titles. Come January 1, 2023, they will no longer be princes and princesses at all. According to the upset father, he hasn’t spoken to his mother in days because of the drama!

When asked if the dynamic felt different now that the children will no longer be able to use their HRH titles, Princess Marie revealed:

“It’s complicated, namely. That’s it.”

Prince Joachim then went on to share that the Queen has “unfortunately” not connected with him since announcing the news to the public, quipping:

“It’s also family. Or whatever we want to call it.”

Oof!!!

What a dig! And why wouldn’t the Queen discuss the change with her confused family?! Seems odd if she really thought this was a good thing for the kids!

When Queen Margrethe made the announcement, she insisted the decision was for the sake of her four grandchildren and had been in consideration for a while. The 82-year-old also explained the change would give them a chance to embark on careers outside of the royal institution. The Royal House declared last week:

“Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

Evidently, her silence is hurting her family members, as Marie continued:

“We would have liked to have had time to talk about it.”

Sounds like all that time it was under consideration she never actually brought it up with her son!

It has been speculated the real motivation was to streamline the future of the monarchy. Prince Joachim is currently sixth in line to the throne, following his older brother Crown Prince Frederik and his four children. Judging by Joachim and his children’s shocked reactions, the Queen’s decision was shady as hell! The Count of Monpezat reflected on his mother’s decision, telling the outlet:

“The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way. It’s about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter.”

We feel for his kids! It’s gotta be tough to process this news and not be able to talk to the rest of your family about it! Totally suggests there are bigger issues at play. But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Why hasn’t the Queen chatted with them since making the major announcement?? Let us know your theories (below)!

