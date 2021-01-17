Prince Harry Is 'Heartbroken By The Situation With His Family,' Claims Longtime Friend Tom Bradby

Sadly, it sure sounds like Prince Harry is going through it right now…

The redheaded royal’s pal Tom Bradby opened up this weekend about how the Prince and Meghan Markle were doing since their move to Santa Barbara, California — and away from Kensington Palace, and thousands of years of history — and it doesn’t sound like things are going so great, TBH!

The 54-year-old journalist — who knows the young couple particularly well, BTW — opened up during ITV‘s Love Your Weekend, which is set to air across the pond in the U.K. on Sunday, January 17. During the interview, he didn’t hold back about the young couple and son Master Archie moving to Santa Barbara, and how things have seriously changed for the young prince.

Bradby said at one point during the discussion (below):

“I think they are feeling better [since moving to California], yes. … So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content. The things they are doing they are quite excited by. [But] I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family. You don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

Wow! That’s sad.

And Bradby’s right, of course; you don’t necessarily need insider knowledge to understand that it’s likely the 36-year-old prince is at least somewhat sad about the rift within his royal family and the impetus to move to California in the first place.

Still, Bradby is optimistic like the rest of us that Harry and 39-year-old Meghan are still nevertheless enjoying their new life out on the West Coast of the United States.

Bradby went on from there, adding:

“The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right. I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life. I think they all do. I think William does too. I don’t think he finds it easy. I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family. That has never been done. … It’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.”

No kidding!

Even though it’s been some time now since the pair has moved away, and it’s no surprise any more what they intend to do, the wound still survives and the pain has yet to recede.

Hey, what can we say? Sometimes, you make the right decision for your family, and your future, and it still hurts like hell to go through it.

Ugh!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]