Shania Twain's AMAZING Response To Lukas Gage Apologizing For 'Waste Of Her Time' Performing At His & Chris Appleton’s Wedding!

Shania Twain has a hilarious message for Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton after their short-lived marriage!

Related: Gisele Bündchen Addresses Rumor She Cheated On Tom Brady!

Earlier this week, the White Lotus star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and offered up some post-divorce thoughts on his whirlwind romance with the celebrity hairstylist. In case you missed it, he pretty much s**t all over his marriage to Chris, which Kim Kardashian officiated in Las Vegas last year. He blamed it all on a “manic episode,” specifically giving an apology to Kim and Shania, whom the SKIMS founder arranged to perform for the newlyweds. Lukas said on the show:

“I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on You’re Still The One after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that.”

Watch the full clip (below):

Well, it looks like the singer herself saw the clip — and is offering up a few words in response!

On Thursday, the 58-year-old took to X (Twitter) to offer the perfect response in the form of one of her song titles! She wrote:

“If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here ”

If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here! ???????? https://t.co/T4RCgj5Dup — Shania Twain ???????????? (@ShaniaTwain) March 21, 2024

HA!

Well, Lukas can take comfort in the fact that it seems like there’s no hard feelings on her end!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC, Bravo, & FOX 5 New York/YouTube]