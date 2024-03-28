Princess Catherine 'Wrote Every Word' Of Emotional Speech Revealing Her Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Catherine spoke from the heart when announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Last Friday, the Princess of Wales finally shut down conspiracy theorists by releasing an emotional video in which she explained that doctors discovered an unspecified form of cancer following her abdominal surgery in January. While it was no doubt a deeply heartbreaking announcement, due to the timing of the video, it also seemed like a calculated response from Kensington Palace to finally stop all the rumors spreading about Kate Middleton and her family amid her recovery. But several sources are now opening up about how Kate was apparently the one in complete control of the speech!

Speaking to People, one palace source said, “she wrote every word herself.” Another family friend explained:

“She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.”

TBH, we’re not shocked that she was in charge of when to announce the medical condition. It’s her life, her body, after all! But it’s inneresting to know she didn’t have help from her team on crafting the speech, especially considering the circumstances! But even her former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton agreed with the other sources, adding on Thursday:

“She wrote the words herself and delivered it personally — she wanted to decide when the time was right to tell the world. It is an incredibly important thing that she’s done. I thought, ‘this is our future queen — goodness, what courage!’ She showed remarkable composure given all that has been swirling around.”

It’s certainly not easy news to share with the world, but we’re glad she was in charge of how she did this! You can re-watch her emotional speech (below):

