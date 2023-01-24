Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Her Second Child! See The Adorable Way She & Husband Jack Brooksbank Announced It!

There’s a new royal baby coming soon!

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are officially expecting their second child! The royal announced the exciting news on Tuesday with an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old son ​​August kissing her baby bump while they stood out by a farm. She captioned the sweet photo:

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Aw! Amazing!!!

Ch-ch-check out the sweetness (below)!

The 32-year-old’s mother Sarah Ferguson seems thrilled with the news, commenting:

“Granny heaven “

Eugenie and Jack have been together since meeting at a ski resort in Switzerland back in 2010. They got engaged and married in 2018 before welcoming their first child together in early 2021. What an exciting next chapter they have upon them now! We’re wishing her a healthy and happy pregnancy and can’t wait to meet the tiny royal in the summer!

[Image via Princess Eugenie/Instagram]