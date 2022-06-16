QAnon Dad's SHOCKING Jailhouse Admission After Kids' Murders: 'I Was Deceiving Myself'

The California father accused of killing his two children after mistakenly believing they had been passed down some sort of reptile DNA by his wife is speaking out in a new letter from prison.

Matthew Taylor Coleman allegedly killed his two children, 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy, with a spearfishing gun at a rural location in Mexico nearly a year ago. At the time, shocking reports came out that the dad — who had been an instructor at a surfing school in Santa Barbara, California — was apparently a proponent of shocking conspiracy theories he’d acquired on the internet.

Authorities have since claimed Coleman was a fervent follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims former president Donald Trump is supposedly secretly fighting against a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government.

Related to that conspiratorial thinking, Coleman reportedly believed his wife Abby Coleman had passed down “serpent DNA” to the couple’s two children. Thus, he shockingly deduced, he had to take action by allegedly murdering the children to remove them from this diseased world. More recent reports have suggested that Abby may have been the former surf instructor’s next target upon returning from Mexico.

But Coleman never got that far. After being arrested by federal border authorities while trying to return to the US from the country following the reported killings, Coleman was transferred to an undisclosed federal prison while awaiting trial. In the months since, he has apparently altered some of his thoughts regarding QAnon, reptile DNA, and other issues.

FBI affidavits in the case have since claimed Coleman spent hours each day on conspiracy theory websites and message boards, learning about and reinforcing disturbing and unsettling conspiracy content. But now, in a new handwritten letter sent to a friend from his prison cell, Coleman has openly admitted to being “deceived” by the disturbing, conspiratorial thinking that allegedly led to the murders.

People first reported on Wednesday that the man, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, wrote:

“I was deceived. I was deceiving myself. I know now that the [reptile] DNA thing was a delusion in my own mind. I made myself believe something that wasn’t there.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Now, the outlet reports, Coleman has no access to conspiracy-related websites or other content while in prison awaiting trial. That appears to have helped his mental health to some degree.

In the letter to his friend, the surf teacher also reflects on how he’s changed mentally and psychologically in the last ten months:

“I’m sorting through it all now. There’s a lot to unpack, but I have to figure out what I really believe, but I don’t have access to information anymore, so I’m having to use my mind to figure things out.”

TBH, there’s not that much to “unpack” here. The serpent DNA thing is complete bull s**t, and it’s a tragedy these two children had to die allegedly because of those beliefs. Just saying.

Still, what an awful situation for Coleman’s family. So sad.

