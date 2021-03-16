John Oliver BLASTS Royal Family For 'Refusing To Evolve' After Predicting Meghan Markle's Troubles

John Oliver has a message for the monarchy!

As we reported, the Last Week Tonight star went viral earlier this month for a 2018 interview in which he seemingly predicted the “emotional complications” Meghan Markle would go on to suffer after marrying into the royal family.

Well, the British comic reminded fans that he had very much been knew when he discussed Meg and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show. He told host Jimmy Fallon of the headline-making sit-down:

“It was amazing. I mean, I will say, I didn’t find any of it surprising. That was kind of what I felt, sadly, her experience was going to be going in because, you know, I grew up, I know the royal family from a distance and they seemed like flawed people. That’s literally the kindest way I can possibly put it.”

When asked by Fallon whether he thinks the couple’s recent comments could lead to any positive changes within the royal family, Oliver made it clear he isn’t holding his breath, explaining:

“It’s hard to say, isn’t it? Because the royal family, its whole selling point is that it doesn’t change. That was kind of the point of it over centuries, that times come and go, governments rise and fall, but the royal family will always be there, unyielding. The stiff upper lip that doesn’t wobble. So, that’s their selling point.”

Of course, by remaining static, the monarchy is also refusing to grow with the rest of the world, according to the comedian. He continued:

“As years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing. Because that means the times might be changing around you, and you are refusing to evolve. So I don’t think they will change because I don’t think they have the capacity to. But they obviously should.”

Hmm… he makes a point here. While the royal family does eventually grow, they’re usually about a century or so behind. We mean, it wasn’t until 2011 when royal daughters were given an equal right to ascend to the British throne.

So considering Meg’s claims about the family raising “concerns” about baby Archie Harrison’s skin color and poo-pooing her mental health crisis, we have to wonder: how long will it take for the Windsors to get with the times?

Ch-ch-check out more from Oliver’s interview (below) and sound off in the comments.

