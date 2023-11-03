Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Friend Says Meghan Markle 'Didn't Take Royal Life Seriously'! Oof!

Queen Elizabeth‘s friend has a bone to pick with Meghan Markle!

Baroness Glenconner, AKA Anne Tennant or the 91-year-old longtime friend of the late Queen, is taking aim at the Duchess of Sussex in a recent episode of the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth. Not only is she coming for Meghan, though — she’s totally on Prince Harry‘s side?!

In the recent podcast episode, the aristocrat said of the Duke and Duchess:

“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really and thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know. Riding around in a golden coach and everything like that. I feel very sad for Harry.”

The socialite also claimed on the podcast that US Secretary of State John Kerry agreed with her! Back in May at King Charles‘ Coronation, she said she asked what Americans think of Harry and Meghan, to which he allegedly said:

“We all feel very, very sorry for Harry. I think I can just leave it at that.”

Damn!!

On Wednesday, a source for InTouch said Lady Glenconner’s comments about the 42-year-old has landed her “back in the hot seat” and a “new war” has been sparked between the actress and the royals:

“This time, it’s the queen’s childhood friend who’s accusing her of having a skewed sense of duty. [Lady Glenconner] basically says Meghan didn’t take royal life seriously, treated it like a movie role and used it to become a bigger celebrity. It’s a devastating slam from a highly regarded insider – and it’s sparked a new war between Meghan and the royal family.”

And, as expected, the Suits alum is NOT happy! The insider said Meg is “upset and furious”:

“[Meghan] feels like it ’s yet another low blow aimed to assassinate her character … [She] believes the royal family is loving this — especially the ‘feeling bad for Harry’ comments.”

This seems like it’s just going to put an even bigger wedge in between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royals. Ouch.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

