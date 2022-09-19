Choir Boys At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Are Having Very Different Viral Moments On Twitter

Choir boys singing at the Queen’s funeral are causing quite the social media stir.

It’s a somber day around the globe as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest in Westminster Abbey, 11 days after her death. We’ve already reported on some of the notable happenings at the event, including Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton), Meghan Markle, and Princess Charlotte all paying tribute to the late monarch with their jewelry, and how King Charles III became visibly emotional while placing a simple yet sweet note on his mother’s casket.

However, some of the online attention has surprisingly been shifted towards some non-royals — the choir boys!

The Westminster Abbey Choir was originally established in the 14th century and is comprised of 30 young boys between the ages of 8 and 13 years old, as well as 12 adult singers. The performance was conducted by James O’Donnell.

People are having their hearts melted by one member in particular, who can be seen sporting “untamable” red locks as he sings his little heart out. See (below):

Twitter takes quickly began flooding in, with users writing things like:

“Just have to love the young choirboy with the untameable hair #queensfuneral” “This choirboy has time travelled from the Victorian era” “The lil red-headed choirboy at the Queens funeral…is a Superstar.” “I can’t get enough of that first choir boy, the red head who’s definitely feeling these songs.” “The one choirboy on the end is really putting his heart and soul into his performance. 10/10 for effort. #queensfuneral” “This little redheaded choir boy has been training for this day for years you can tell, he is into it” “The red haired choir boy is really feeling his singing lol. well its broadcasting all over the world so shine away little boy”

And it didn’t stop there! ANOTHER choir boy also went viral but for quite the opposite reason — you can’t see him AT ALL! Yes, as the camera panned across him, an inconveniently-placed red lamp can be seen obstructing his view. Of course hot takes came rushing in soon after, with one user comparing him to the likes of Pixar’s Mike Wazowski:

Some poor choirboy is going to have a Mike Wazowski moment when he watches his parent's recording of the funeral #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/ADNWiNdo8u — Eric Trump (@erictrump99) September 19, 2022

However, other users felt bad for him, writing things like:

“lmfaooo the choir boy’s face being blocked out by a lamp” “Imagine being the proud parents of the choir boy on the right, waiting to see your little one sing in front of billions, and then this happens #queensfuneral”

Ouch! LOLz!

It’s a good feeling to be able to have a little chuckle on such a heavy day, but we trust the focus will continue to be mostly on Her Majesty. May she rest in peace. See the full funeral broadcast (below):

