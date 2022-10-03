Queen Margrethe Apologizes To Prince Joachim & Grandchildren Following 'Strong Reactions' To Royal Title Change!

Sounds like Queen Margrethe II has a ton of regrets for the way this s**t went down!

As Perezcious readers know, the Queen of Denmark shocked the world when she announced last week that her son Prince Joachim’s four children would soon lose their royal titles. The decision has caused a major rift in the family, with Joachim claiming on Saturday he hasn’t spoken to his mother since the announcement went public!

Now? Well, it sounds like she’s ready to fully explain the drama! In a new statement, it seems the Queen is (sorta) trying to backtrack after being the center of the latest royal controversy and hurting her loved ones’ feelings!

In an official statement released by the Royal House on Monday afternoon, Queen Margrethe addressed the scandal head-on by saying:

“In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course. My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

So, what does this mean for the future of the monarchy? And why are Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, on the chopping block first? The 82-year-old continued:

“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

As we previously reported, the grandchildren were set to lose their titles upon marriage anyway. Seeing as the eldest kids are in their early-20s, some were confused about why the title change had to take place on the New Year rather than in a few years when they eventually tie the knot. But it seems the Queen just didn’t want to wait around any longer!

Addressing the unfortunate divide this has caused for the royals, Her Majesty actually apologized for not handling the title change appropriately, speaking directly to her family, including her son’s first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg (mother of his two eldest sons) and his current wife, Princess Marie. She concluded:

“I have made decisions as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry. No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”

Wow!

We’ve gotten so used to the British royal family never apologizing to each other, this is actually a breath of fresh air!! Now, we just hope she consulted with Prince Joachim and his kids before making this statement! They are the ones who really need an explanation… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Is this a step in the right direction or too little too late? Sound OFF (below)!

