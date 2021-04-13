Rachael Kirkconnell Left 'Devastated' After She & Matt James Call Off Any Chance Of Getting Back Together

It looked like we were about to see Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James chase their happily ever after following a contentious ending to The Bachelor when the duo were spotted in NYC together. Naturally, our heads were kinda spinning! But now, new sources confirm the reunion last week was actually the end of the road for the former love birds.

A source told E! News on Tuesday that the couple are officially over. Like so over, they’re not even on speaking terms!

“Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened. She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt. Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken.”

Umm… There’s a lot to unpack here. It seems a little ridiculous that Rachael would be holding out hope for a future given how clear James was about their separation on the ABC special. Of course, talks could have been happening off-screen — but judging from these sources, it seems they haven’t been in much communication with one another lately. An insider noted it was actually Rachael’s attempt to contact the 29-year-old that led to their reunion. So, why did she think she still had a shot at love when the former athlete made it pretty clear he couldn’t be by her side while she learned “what it means to be Black in America”?

We guess we understand her feelings of being “played by Matt” if he led her on by getting together — especially after seeing those cozy walking snapshots! But, c’mon, girl. You certainly played him too, even if you didn’t intend to. Attending an antebellum-themed plantation party isn’t exactly the look of a totally inclusive person… Sure, the graphic designer may have been truly uneducated and unaware of the larger significance in the moment, but surely she could have brought it up once she fell for the guy?

Nonetheless, the source continued:

“She has expressed how upset she is and thinks it’s best they no longer speak.”

Hmmm… So, she’s cutting him off? Inneresting!

Unfortunately, neither star has spoken on the matter themselves, and honestly, it seems unlikely we’ll get much scoop from them directly as they’ve remained fairly on the down-low after the show’s dramatic ending. Another source even confirmed that while focusing on his work (including a non-profit business, ABC Food Tours), Tyler Cameron’s bestie is enjoying single life! He’s definitely not looking for a relationship, either.

As for Kirkconnell’s feelings these days, they seem to come at a stark contrast to her emotions the night the season completed. On Instagram, she penned a heartfelt letter to the fans of the show and her fellow contestants apologizing for the ways her drama overshadowed the other women’s stories, as well as hinting at her end with James. She wrote:

“while i never expected this outcome, i respect his decision completely. of course i wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life. he will always hold a piece of my heart. i’ll always be hopeful and believe what’s meant to be will be.”

But.. looks like that little glimmer of hope that once remained for “what’s meant to be” has faded. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s good these two have apparently parted ways or were you hoping they’d give a second chance a try? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]