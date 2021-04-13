Got A Tip?

Kacey Musgraves

Looks Like Country Crooner Kacey Musgraves Has Herself A Hunky New Doctor Beau!

Kacey Musgraves shows off her rumored new boyfriend, Dr. Gerald Onuoha!

Shout out to Kacey Musgraves, who might just have herself a new boyfriend!

The country music superstar showed off a brand new selfie alongside Dr. Gerald Onuoha, a Nashville-based doctor, new on her Instagram Stories on Monday!

And it’s actually the second joint selfie she’s posted of herself with Onuoha. The duo shared a similar nighttime selfie earlier this month, as well! Hmmm… As you can see (below), they sure look like they make a great match together — if that’s what they are:

Kacey Musgraves shows off her rumored new boyfriend, Dr. Gerald Onuoha!
On the left, the duo poses for a selfie on Monday; on the right is their nighttime selfie from earlier in April. Loving it! / (c) Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

Cute, cute, cute…

He’s SEXY! And a doctor, too?! Yep. We’re sold! LOLz!

Of course, these dating rumors pop up now just about six months after Kacey’s divorce from Ruston Kelly was finalized, so it makes sense that she’d be back on the scene. Kacey and the good doctor have actually already had their first public outing, too! According to People, the duo took a trip to El Lay this past weekend and were spotted riding bicycles down the Venice Beach boardwalk with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya. What a crew!

What do U make of Kacey’s (potential) new man, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kacey Musgraves/Instagram]

Apr 13, 2021 12:54pm PDT

