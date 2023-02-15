Movie Star & International Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Dead At 82

Actress and international sex symbol Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Family members confirmed to TMZ that the star passed away on Wednesday morning following a brief, undisclosed illness. No official cause of death was provided at this time.

Raquel rose to fame following her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966. While she only had a few lines in One Million Years B.C., her costume — a deerskin bikini — quickly earned her spot as a sex symbol. The look became one of the most popular posters of all time, and she quickly became a highly in-demand actress in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Raquel eventually earned a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her part in The Three Musketeers in 1974. She even appeared on The Cher Show at one point, performing the song I’m a Woman with the iconic host. Watch the performance (below):

Iconic…

Years later, she was named one of the 100 Sexist Stars in Film History in an issue of Empire magazine and ranked No. 3 in Playboy’s 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century. Raquel was married four times throughout her life — James Welch, Patrick Curtis, Andrew Winfield, and Richard Palmer, with whom she had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Raquel.

[Image via Apega/WENN, Cher/YouTube]