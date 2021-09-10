Real Housewives Camille Grammer & Brandi Glanville Had THE GROSSEST Exchange On Twitter!

Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville are going at it — and we’re not gonna lie, this is a weird one.

Buckle up, y’all!

It all started when the 53-year-old Grammer (now Meyer) popped up on a brand new episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night with host Andy Cohen. During the show, Kelsey Grammer’s ex-wife brought out her new Havanese puppy, Jacques, to mark a super-cute moment on the show.

Related: ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Star Loses Mom To COVID On What Would’ve Been Her Wedding Day

As you can see at different points in this clip (below), while she answers Andy’s questions (and some from Shady Diamond!), Camille has the dog in her lap and she’s stroking the fur on its back:

Not much to it, right?

WRONG!!!

As WWHL was going down, the 48-year-old Glanville got on her favorite communications app of choice — Twitter, duh — and put out one of the more head-scratching remarks she’s ever made, asking the world (below):

“Does the way that @TheRealCamilleG is stroking her dog count as bestiality! Because I am uncomfortable”

Wait, WTF?! Brandi… seriously?! After a Real Housewives fan popped into the conversation to call out Brandi’s f**ked up take on pets, the ever-controversial reality TV star responded, saying she “just care[s] about animals.”

At that point, it was Camille’s turn, and she didn’t swing and miss. Adding two different cat emojis to her response, the called-out star clapped back (below):

“And pussy cats…”

Ch-ch-check out the full exchange screenshotted (below) and you’ll understand EXACTLY what Camille is gong for here:

Yup…! It’s absolutely a direct reference to Brandi’s much-publicized alleged sexual encounters and subsequent falling out with former RHOBH co-star Denise Richards.

All that played out on season 10 of the hit Bravo show just last year, so it’s no wonder Camille felt like she had to clap back with such force. The whole drama has been a hell of a sore subject ever since, with Richards eventually walking away from the show after the Brandi hookup storyline became the season’s major driver.

To her credit, Brandi got Camille’s joke immediately and owned up to it. The prolific tweeter quoted Camille’s attack and added “especially pussy cats,” while also dropping a rainbow flag emoji in the mix. We never said subtlety was Brandi’s strong suit! Just saying!

Related: Another New ‘Real Housewives’ Series In The Works?! See Who’s Leading The Cast HERE!

Speaking of Richards, it would make sense that Camille and Brandi would have it out on Twitter right now, because they’ve been adversaries on Bravo in the recent past. During that same RHOBH season, when both women were “friends of” the Season 10 cast, they sparred on social media last September after Camille took Richards’ side during a difficult on-camera battle. Glanville called out Camille at the time, admonishing her to get off Twitter and “go raise your kids or massage your husband’s prostate.”

Clearly, whatever was going on between them then has NOT been forgotten by either woman now. And so, the celebrity feud continues!

Even so… bestiality?! Really?? Did Brandi go too far with that one, Perezcious readers?! Or is it all good when it comes to creating reality TV and social media drama??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Guillermo Proano/FayesVision/WENN]