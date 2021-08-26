Real Housewives Of Miami Star's Mom Dies Of COVID On Her Wedding Day: 'A Rollercoaster Of Emotions'

This is so awful…

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria is mourning the loss of her mother after a long bout with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Worse still, the tragic death came on what should’ve been the greatest day of her life: it was originally scheduled to have been her wedding day.

The 54-year-old reality TV star made the heartbreaking announcement yesterday afternoon, informing her fans and followers on Instagram about how she’s had to postpone her wedding to marry fiancé Todd Nepola, and instead deal with her mother’s heartbreaking death.

“Early this morning, I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19,” Echevarria wrote on her IG account, alongside a series of old pictures of her and her mother, Nancy Echevarria.

She continued:

“The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

Oh, no…

“My mom, Nancy, was a woman of strength and beauty. Over the years I watched how she lived her life, HER WAY. My best friend, my psychiatrist but above all, she was my mother. My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational and so ahead of her times. She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life. A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion.”

Nancy sounds like she was such an amazing person! After all, we know a thing or two about amazing Cuban-American mothers.

We can’t imagine what the Bravo celeb is dealing with, losing her beloved momma so suddenly, and on what should have been such a special day to remember forever.

More from Echevarria:

“Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!! She showed me to live unapologetically, never look back, and don’t regret the things you’ve done but the things you haven’t. ‘Que no me quiten lo bailado.’ I will always cherish your stories, your wisdom, your strength, and your zest for life. I’ll always admire your love for connecting with peopled tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me. Rest In Peace Mami. I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again.”

How unbelievably touching, even during such a terrible and tragic time…

Here is Alexia’ full post (below):

Just absolutely crushing. Please get vaccinated.

It’s awful to think how many lives COVID-19 has cut short — loved ones lost, unexpected severe illnesses, months stuck inside and away from the joys of life — it’s been such an uncertain and awful time for so many people.

And now our hearts really go out to Echevarria and her extended family as they mourn the loss of an amazing woman.

Rest In Peace…

