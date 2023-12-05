Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Sex With Ex Kody Was Really Good -- Even When They Fought!

You know what they say, make-up sex is the best sex! And Janelle Brown was getting a lot of that recently!

In Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle got candid about her relationship and subsequent split from Kody Brown — including sharing rare details about their sex lives! While Meri Brown has previously clarified the polygamous family never had group sex, there’s been very little pillow talk coming from any of the Sister Wives stars… until now!

Explaining “there was definitely physical compatibility” between her and her ex before they called things off last year, Janelle dished:

“I’m not someone who goes around blabbing like that. That’s not me. I don’t talk about that stuff.”

But she also gave up…

“I’ll hint at it. Everything was very good in that department.”

Hah! And when host Sukanya Krishnan wondered if making up after an argument was the “best part of it all,” the TLC personality was quick to quip, “Oh, yeah!” LOLz! They must’ve been having GREAT sex because there was a ton of arguing at the end!

Related: Kody QUIT Being A Polygamist After Multiple Sister Wives Leave!

Despite Janelle’s claims, Kody — who is now down to one wife like some kind of sucker after Meri and Christine also left him — insisted the NSFW behavior wasn’t the only thing that kept him and Janelle together during relationship problems. When asked if they had “great sex,” he explained:

“That’s not what it is. These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it, but that’s not a focus.”

As for their specific connection, he clarified:

“She was attracted to me. I know she wasn’t in love with me.”

Elsewhere, they showed a clip of Kody saying his ex thought he was “hot” because of his “nice pecs and great six-pack abs,” arguing “that’s all she’s interested in.” In response, Janelle cracked up laughing and said she never cared about his body — she was always more focused on the “emotional connection.” See a clip from the special (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]